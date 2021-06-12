Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $805,684.22

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $805,684.22 and approximately $44,643.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00040660 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00041361 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.