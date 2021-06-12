Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $20,753,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $238.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.10 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

