SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 55,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 139,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.91. 6,517,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,895. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

