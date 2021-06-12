SNS Financial Group LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,594,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.09. 2,241,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,323. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $390.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

