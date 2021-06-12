Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SCGLY opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

