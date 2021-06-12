SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

