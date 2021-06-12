Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will post $14.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $15.30 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $21.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

SONM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.62. 2,929,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,825. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.