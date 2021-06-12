South State CORP. Buys 83 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 131,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

NYSE:MDT opened at $123.78 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

