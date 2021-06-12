South State CORP. Has $212,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

South State CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

