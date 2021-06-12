South State CORP. Has $562,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

South State CORP. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 126.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 87,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion and a PE ratio of 33.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

