South State CORP. Invests $431,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

