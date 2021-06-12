South State CORP. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,251,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,802,000 after acquiring an additional 303,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

