South State CORP. Sells 266 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

South State CORP. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Fortive stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

