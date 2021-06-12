Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,086 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMO stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

