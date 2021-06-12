Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,530 YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $4,226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 511,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 409,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

