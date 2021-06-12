Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,968 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after acquiring an additional 356,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,707,000 after buying an additional 233,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.92 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

