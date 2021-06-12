SparkPoint (SRK) Price Down 21.6% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $31.80 million and $1.58 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

