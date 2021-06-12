SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.21% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 710,573 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,171 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,173,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 527,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 301,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.