SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Position Increased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,283,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,587,699 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises about 7.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $2,341,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,920,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 371,902 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 789,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 155,244 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 244,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 112,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 427,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,668. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94.

