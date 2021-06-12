Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 356.5% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SPMTF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,419. Spearmint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
