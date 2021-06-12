Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 356.5% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPMTF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,419. Spearmint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.