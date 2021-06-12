Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $784.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,414 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $47,228,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,139 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after buying an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

