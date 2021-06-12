SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 13th total of 2,390,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,773.0 days.

OTCMKTS SSAAF remained flat at $$5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

