SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 2.0% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 768,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.45 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

