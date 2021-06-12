STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

STAA traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.01. 267,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,665. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. Insiders sold a total of 249,961 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

