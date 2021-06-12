Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.78 Million

Brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report $197.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.90 million and the lowest is $194.66 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $206.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $787.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of STMP traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.92. The stock had a trading volume of 153,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,964. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.91.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

