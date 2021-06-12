Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 305.0% in May

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 305.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SGBLY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 47,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4508 per share. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

