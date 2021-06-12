Stanton K. Rideout Acquires 55,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CFO Stanton K. Rideout purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $218.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.12.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 514,178 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $2,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

