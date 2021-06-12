Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 1,305.6% from the May 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SGU opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $453.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Star Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.