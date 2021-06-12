StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Upgraded at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.38 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS SRHBY opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32.

Get StarHub alerts:

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.