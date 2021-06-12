Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Sells $1,014,220.00 in Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

