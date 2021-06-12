Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

