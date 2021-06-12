Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Dividend of $1.92 on June 16th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.92 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:STWD opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.