Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Dividend of $1.92 on June 16th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.92 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:STWD opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

