State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Shares of STFC opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $790.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,627,000 after buying an additional 440,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,585,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

