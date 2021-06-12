State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $35.33 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.15.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

