State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brady by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

