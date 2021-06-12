State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $954,000 Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $49.89 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -356.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

