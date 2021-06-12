State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.12.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $653,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $2,625,657.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,433,040 shares in the company, valued at $467,463,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,275,465 shares of company stock valued at $79,081,691 and sold 731,572 shares valued at $44,577,861. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

