State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,952.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -118.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $81.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.98.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

