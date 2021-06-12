State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,306,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 370.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 133,255 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after buying an additional 3,465,181 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Barclays increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

DRH opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

