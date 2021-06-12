State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $19,969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

WRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

