State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

