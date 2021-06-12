State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

B stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

