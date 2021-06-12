State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Northwest Natural worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NWN opened at $55.23 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

