State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after acquiring an additional 844,815 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Rollins by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,916,000 after acquiring an additional 813,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

