State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.01.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

