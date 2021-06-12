State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $27,407,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.