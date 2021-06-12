State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,296 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 50,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $15,881,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBH opened at $20.77 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

