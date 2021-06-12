State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

