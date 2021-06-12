Stephen K. Guillaume Sells 5,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

