Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,170,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,839,828.80.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$45.25 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.4613264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.98.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

